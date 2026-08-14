NSE to sell 148.9 million shares ahead of September 25 listing
The National Stock Exchange (NSE), India's top stock market, is set to launch its much-awaited IPO in mid-September 2026.
Existing shareholders will offload 148.9 million shares in an offer-for-sale, a 6% stake in the company, with plans to list by September 25, right around Ganesh Chaturthi.
If you've ever wondered about owning a piece of NSE, this might be your shot.
SBI duo offering 24.75 million NSE shares
SBI Capital Markets and State Bank of India are teaming up to offer 24.75 million shares as part of the deal.
Price discovery roadshows kick off next week after global marketing wraps up, and retail investors can jump in next month after the Red Herring Prospectus gets filed.
For context: NSE holds a massive chunk of India's trading scene, 93.1% in equity cash and 69.4% in options, making it a pretty big player revenue-wise too.