NSE to sell 148.9 million shares ahead of September 25 listing

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), India's top stock market, is set to launch its much-awaited IPO in mid-September 2026.

Existing shareholders will offload 148.9 million shares in an offer-for-sale, a 6% stake in the company, with plans to list by September 25, right around Ganesh Chaturthi.

If you've ever wondered about owning a piece of NSE, this might be your shot.