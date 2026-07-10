NSE to start IPO roadshows as existing shareholders sell 6%
The National Stock Exchange (NSE), India's biggest stock exchange, is about to hit the road to woo over 30 international investors for its long-awaited IPO.
The offering, valued at around $3.3 billion, will see existing shareholders selling off 6% of NSE's shares.
If all goes as planned, NSE could be listed by October, making it one of the largest Indian IPOs this year, right up there with Reliance Jio.
NSE projects 10% to 12% growth
NSE basically runs the show in India's equity markets, owning 100% of equity futures trades and most of the cash and options markets too.
They're projecting solid annual growth (10% to 12%) for their core products over the next five years, plus expansion in currency, interest-rate, and commodity derivatives.
After a decade-long delay due to legal issues (recently applied to settle for about $158 million), NSE is now ready to spotlight India's growing investment scene with roadshows across Asia, the US the U.A.E. and London, all aiming to show just how much room there is for more people to join in.