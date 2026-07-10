NSE to start IPO roadshows as existing shareholders sell 6%

NSE projects 10% to 12% growth

NSE basically runs the show in India's equity markets, owning 100% of equity futures trades and most of the cash and options markets too.

They're projecting solid annual growth (10% to 12%) for their core products over the next five years, plus expansion in currency, interest-rate, and commodity derivatives.

After a decade-long delay due to legal issues (recently applied to settle for about $158 million), NSE is now ready to spotlight India's growing investment scene with roadshows across Asia, the US the U.A.E. and London, all aiming to show just how much room there is for more people to join in.