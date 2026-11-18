Since announcing this change, NSE's energy options premium turnover has grown to 3.04% in early FY27, while rival MCX's share dipped to 96.96%, according to SEBI.

BSE used a similar expiration tweak for Sensex options earlier on and now plans to update its own crude oil contracts by late 2026.

Even though MCX still leads overall with 97.8% of the market, NSE clearly wants in on the action.