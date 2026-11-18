NSE to wrap crude oil options 7 business days earlier
NSE is changing when its crude oil options expire: starting December 2025, they'll wrap up seven business days before the related futures contract.
The idea? To grab a bigger slice of the commodity derivatives market and give traders a bit more flexibility, especially with all the recent ups and downs in oil prices.
SEBI: NSE options 3.04% MCX 96.96%
Since announcing this change, NSE's energy options premium turnover has grown to 3.04% in early FY27, while rival MCX's share dipped to 96.96%, according to SEBI.
BSE used a similar expiration tweak for Sensex options earlier on and now plans to update its own crude oil contracts by late 2026.
Even though MCX still leads overall with 97.8% of the market, NSE clearly wants in on the action.