NSEIX launches global access platform in GIFT City
Business
NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) has rolled out its Global Access platform in GIFT City, letting resident Indian retail investors trade US stocks and ETFs directly (no demat account needed).
Signing up is quick, with a fully digital KYC that takes about 30-45 seconds using Aadhaar, PAN, and DigiLocker.
What's the new platform all about?
You can now invest up to $250,000 a year abroad under RBI rules, and even buy fractions of pricey shares such as Apple.
The platform focuses on the US market (where most Indian demand is), but plans to add over 30 more global destinations soon.
It's all about making global investing simpler and more accessible from your phone.