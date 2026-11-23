The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave the green light for this payout on November 28, 2025, after 92.81% of claimants agreed to the deal.

This is being seen as a rare move in India's corporate world for settling such big financial issues.

As part of the deal, claimants will hand over their rights to 63 moons and wrap up related civil cases.

Meanwhile, 63 moons is still chasing 17 defaulting groups to recover more dues.