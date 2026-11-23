NSEL's 5,682 claimants receive ₹1,950cr from 63 Moons Technologies
After more than 13 years of waiting, 5,682 people owed money by the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) are finally getting a payout.
Thanks to a one-time settlement plan backed by NSEL's parent company, 63 moons technologies, ₹1,950 crore was released to eligible claimants and put an end to a long financial dispute.
NCLT approved payout after 92.81% approval
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave the green light for this payout on November 28, 2025, after 92.81% of claimants agreed to the deal.
This is being seen as a rare move in India's corporate world for settling such big financial issues.
As part of the deal, claimants will hand over their rights to 63 moons and wrap up related civil cases.
Meanwhile, 63 moons is still chasing 17 defaulting groups to recover more dues.