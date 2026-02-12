NSE's IPO on track after board's nod: Report
NSE is finally heading for its big IPO debut in 2026 through a pure offer for sale, with existing shareholders expected to sell portions of their stakes.
The board gave the green light after SEBI's nod, setting the stage for one of India's largest public listings.
What's in the IPO?
NSE runs India's biggest stock exchange—basically where most trading action happens. The IPO won't bring in fresh capital but lets existing shareholders cash out.
NSE plans to begin work on offer documents after SEBI's written nod, with the actual listing expected several months later.
To keep things smooth and transparent this time around, they've set up a dedicated IPO Committee.
NSE's strong financial performance
NSE reported strong financial performance—showing solid financial muscle.
While an earlier IPO attempt got stuck due to governance issues (which are being addressed), this time NSE looks ready for a clean start on the public markets.