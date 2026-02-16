NSE's IPO stuck again, this time due to court petition
NSE's big plan to go public is once again on hold.
A former judicial officer, KC Aggarwal, just filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, questioning the green light NSE got from Sebi (the market regulator) for its IPO.
This legal move could push back the stock exchange's listing even further—a process that's already been stuck since 2016.
Aggarwal's claims
Aggarwal claims NSE broke Sebi rules meant to protect traders during company changes—specifically, he says NSE "changed only prices" instead of adjusting both price and quantity and that dividend-equivalent amounts were debited from derivatives traders' accounts.
He also says his complaints were ignored and information requests denied.
The court is expected to take up the matter on Monday or later this week, so for now, NSE's IPO dreams are still up in the air.