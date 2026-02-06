NSE's Q3 profit down 37% YoY ahead of IPO

Total income fell 9% to ₹4,395 crore

Total income fell 9% to ₹4,395 crore and operating EBITDA slipped by 16% to ₹2,851 crore (margin at 73%).

Transaction charges were down 12%, but actually rose compared to last quarter thanks to higher trading volumes.

On the bright side, revenue from data and terminal services jumped 17%, and listing services grew by 11%.