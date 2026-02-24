NTLF 2026: AI's impact on jobs takes center stage

The forum's theme is "Tech-Driven, Human-Centered," with a big focus on how AI will shift job roles. Industry body Nasscom in its annual report projected a net adds growth of 2.3% over FY26—about 100,000 new positions—bringing total employment close to six million over FY26.

Reskilling and apprenticeships are key to navigating this transition

India turns out around 1.5 million engineering grads every year, many aiming for careers in cloud, cybersecurity, and AI ops.

With automation on the rise, reskilling and apprenticeships are becoming even more important—they help people get hired faster and stick around longer while keeping hiring costs down.