NTLF 2026: AI's impact on jobs takes center stage
NTLF 2026 just kicked off in Mumbai, bringing together over 1,600 tech leaders to talk about how AI is reshaping jobs in India.
Experts say "agentic AI" could shrink white-collar roles, but there's also hope for new opportunities as the industry adapts.
Nasscom projects 100,000 new positions in FY26
The forum's theme is "Tech-Driven, Human-Centered," with a big focus on how AI will shift job roles.
Industry body Nasscom in its annual report projected a net adds growth of 2.3% over FY26—about 100,000 new positions—bringing total employment close to six million over FY26.
Reskilling and apprenticeships are key to navigating this transition
India turns out around 1.5 million engineering grads every year, many aiming for careers in cloud, cybersecurity, and AI ops.
With automation on the rise, reskilling and apprenticeships are becoming even more important—they help people get hired faster and stick around longer while keeping hiring costs down.