NTPC and NPCIL sign deal for ₹1.4L/ cr Bihar nuclear plants
Big news for Bihar: NTPC and NPCIL are teaming up to invest ₹1.4 lakh crore in two new nuclear power plants, one each in Banka and Siwan districts.
The deal, signed on Friday, November 20, 2026, is expected to seriously boost the state's energy game and support its growing needs.
₹1.73L/cr Bihar plan adds 11,600MW
These plants are part of a bigger plan (worth ₹1,72,885 crore) that also includes four pumped storage facilities.
Altogether, the project aims to add 11,600 MW of power and major energy storage for Bihar, helping the state keep up with demand while supporting India's push for stronger energy security.