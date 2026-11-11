NTPC Ltd sole bidder for India's coal gasification chemical projects
NTPC Ltd, the government-run energy giant, is the only company to step up for India's latest coal gasification push.
It has put forward two projects focused on making urea, methanol, and dimethyl ether, key ingredients for fertilizers and fuel.
This is a big drop in interest compared to in the first round (concluded in September 2026), when five companies (including Adani Enterprises) competed.
Government allocates ₹37,500cr to cut imports
The whole point of this scheme? To help India make more essential chemicals at home and rely less on expensive imports.
The government has set aside ₹37,500 crore for it, no small change!
In fact, just in FY25, India spent about ₹2.77 lakh crore importing things like LNG and urea.
Third round open till January 11, 2027
Hoping to get more players on board, the government has already kicked off a third application round (open till January 11, 2027).
The big goal: ramp up to 100 million tons of coal gasification capacity by 2030 and get more private companies involved.