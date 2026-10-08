NTPC plans 30GW nuclear capacity by 2047 across 14 states
Business
NTPC, the public sector powerhouse, is planning a major nuclear energy push, aiming for 30 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2047.
It has already picked spots in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha for new plants, and wants to boost its installed power generation capacity to 244 gigawatts by 2037.
It's a big step toward cleaner energy across 14 states.
NTPC submits site feasibility reports
NTPC has submitted detailed feasibility reports for each site to the Atomic Energy Commission for approval.
It is also exploring technology collaborations with global players like Rosatom and Westinghouse.
Its first project at Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan is already moving forward through Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd, a joint venture with Nuclear Power Corporation of India.