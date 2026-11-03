NTPC plans to raise capacity to 149 GW by 2032
Business
NTPC, India's top power company, just announced plans to ramp up its capacity to 149 gigawatts (GW) by 2032, up from the current 91 GW.
The boost will come from a mix of sources, including renewables.
NTPC's chairman Gurdeep Singh shared this update at an industry event in Delhi on Tuesday.
NTPC targets 30GW nuclear by 2037
A major part of NTPC's growth is a focus on nuclear power, with new sites being explored in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha to help hit a target of 30 GW of nuclear capacity by 2037.
Singh also pointed out that India's power demand jumped by 21% last month, a sign the sector is growing fast and staying resilient despite global challenges.