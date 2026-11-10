NTPC proposes 2 coal-to-chemicals projects under ₹37,500cr government plan
NTPC has put forward two projects under the government's massive ₹37,500 crore plan to turn Indian coal into useful stuff like urea (for fertilizers), methanol, and DME (used in fuels and chemicals).
The big idea? Use more local resources and support domestic production.
If you're interested, the next round for project proposals opens November 10 and runs through January 11, 2027.
Projects support coal gasification target
These projects back the government's goal to hit 100 million tons of coal gasification capacity by 2030.
It's a move meant to boost local industry, attract investments, and accelerate the adoption of coal gasification technologies, basically helping India make more at home.