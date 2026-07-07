NTPC seeks partners for PWR nuclear rollout under SHANTI Act

NTPC targets 100GW nuclear by 2047

NTPC is aiming high: it wants to help India hit 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, with 30 GW coming from its own efforts.

The company's already working on the Mahi Banswara project in Rajasthan with Nuclear Power Corporation of India, and has started teaming up with Russia's Rosatom and France's EDF to bring in advanced PWR know-how.