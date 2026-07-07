NTPC seeks partners for PWR nuclear rollout under SHANTI Act
Business
NTPC, the government power giant, is making a big move to boost India's clean energy by rolling out large-scale nuclear projects using pressurized-water reactor (PWR) technology.
They're looking for global experts to help set up and manage these projects, an opportunity made possible by the SHANTI Act, which now lets private companies join in and makes things easier for equipment suppliers.
NTPC targets 100GW nuclear by 2047
NTPC is aiming high: it wants to help India hit 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, with 30 GW coming from its own efforts.
The company's already working on the Mahi Banswara project in Rajasthan with Nuclear Power Corporation of India, and has started teaming up with Russia's Rosatom and France's EDF to bring in advanced PWR know-how.