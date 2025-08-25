NTPC's dividend payout reflects its ambitious growth plans

NTPC sets aggressive targets for FY32 and 2047

NTPC is ramping up its goals—now aiming for 149 gigawatts by FY32 (up from 130 GW), backed by a massive ₹7 lakh crore investment in pumped storage, green chemicals, and battery systems.

The company wants to grow renewables from 8 to 60 GW by 2032 and add 30 GW of nuclear power by 2047.

Its green arm has commissioned 3.4 GW in renewable projects, with another 7.4 GW under implementation.