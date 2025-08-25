NTPC's dividend payout reflects its ambitious growth plans
NTPC, widely regarded as India's biggest power company, just declared a final dividend of ₹3.35 per share for FY25 (pending shareholder nod).
With the earlier ₹5 interim payout, that's a total of ₹8.35 per share—about 42% of profits—showing off NTPC's solid financial health.
NTPC sets aggressive targets for FY32 and 2047
NTPC is ramping up its goals—now aiming for 149 gigawatts by FY32 (up from 130 GW), backed by a massive ₹7 lakh crore investment in pumped storage, green chemicals, and battery systems.
The company wants to grow renewables from 8 to 60 GW by 2032 and add 30 GW of nuclear power by 2047.
Its green arm has commissioned 3.4 GW in renewable projects, with another 7.4 GW under implementation.
Record capacity addition in Q1 FY26
In the first quarter of FY26, NTPC added a record-breaking 2,716 megawatts to its capacity. Units at the Patratu plant are set to go live this year.
For FY25, standalone profit hit ₹19,649 crore; Q1 FY26 profit after tax was ₹4,775 crore.
Refinancing loans helped cut interest costs, while new projects in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are expanding NTPC's reach even further.