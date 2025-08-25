SBI Card to auto-upgrade your CPP plan: Here's how it works

Pro tip: Add your driving license and passport info

The top-tier Platinum plan even covers your spouse and parents for extra peace of mind.

Signing up is simple: after paying the fee, you'll get a welcome kit with all the details.

Existing plans like Classic Lite or Premium Plus will be upgraded too, with prices ranging from ₹999-₹1,999.

SBI Card also suggests adding your driving license and passport info for faster help in emergencies—just in case life throws a curveball.