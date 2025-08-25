SBI Card to auto-upgrade your CPP plan: Here's how it works
Starting September 16, 2025, SBI Card will automatically move all Credit Card Protection Plan (CPP) customers to new plans when their policies renew—no action needed from you.
Expect a heads-up by SMS or email at least a day before your switch.
The refreshed Classic, Premium, and Platinum plans bring perks like one-call card and SIM blocking, emergency travel advances up to ₹1.6 lakh, and fraud protection up to ₹1 lakh.
Pro tip: Add your driving license and passport info
The top-tier Platinum plan even covers your spouse and parents for extra peace of mind.
Signing up is simple: after paying the fee, you'll get a welcome kit with all the details.
Existing plans like Classic Lite or Premium Plus will be upgraded too, with prices ranging from ₹999-₹1,999.
SBI Card also suggests adding your driving license and passport info for faster help in emergencies—just in case life throws a curveball.