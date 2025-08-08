NTPC's stock soars 2% on strong quarterly profit jump

NTPC's net profit for the quarter hit ₹5,631.89 crore—up from last year—and annual profits are up too, with revenue also increasing. For anyone watching big energy players or thinking about investing, these numbers show NTPC is holding steady.

Return on equity at 12.72%

The company's financial health looks strong: return on equity sits at 12.72%, and it has kept its debt manageable.

Plus, with recent dividend payouts (₹2.50 per share this year), NTPC is sharing its success with shareholders—always a good sign for long-term confidence.