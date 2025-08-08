Paras Defence, Germany's HPS to make foldable antennas for satellites
Paras Defence has partnered with Germany's HPS GmbH to build special foldable antennas for Indian satellites.
Announced on August 7, 2025, this move aims to make key satellite tech in India itself, so we're less dependent on imports.
Paras will handle things locally while HPS brings in design and manufacturing know-how.
These antennas will help in satellite internet and more
These antennas are designed to fold up for launch and pop open once in space. They come packed with smart release systems, deployment electronics, and thermal hardware—making them reliable up there.
The tech will help power satellite internet, Earth monitoring, disaster response, and military comms, filling some big gaps in India's space toolkit.
With this partnership, India is set to boost its satellite capabilities
With over 40 years of experience working with DRDO and ISRO, Paras Defence is bringing serious expertise to the table.
Partnering with Munich-based HPS (who are pros at deployable antenna systems) should give a real boost to India's own satellite capabilities—and help us stay ahead as space tech keeps growing fast.