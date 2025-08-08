Next Article
Ramco Cements's profit jumps 142% despite falling revenue
Ramco Cements just posted a massive 142% jump in net profit for the June quarter, reaching ₹86 crore—even though their revenue slipped by 1% and cement sales dropped 7%.
It's a big win in a tough market.
Cement prices and cost control help boost profits
The secret sauce: higher cement prices (up over 6%) and tight cost control.
Even with fewer sales and lower plant use, Ramco managed to boost earnings before tax and other costs by 24%.
Smart moves on expenses really paid off.
Ramco aims to increase capacity to 30 million tons per year
They're not slowing down—Ramco is aiming to ramp up capacity to 30 million tons per year by March 2026.
Plans include new plants, upgrades, and squeezing more out of existing sites—all while keeping spending low.