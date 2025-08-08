Next Article
Trump wants Intel CEO Tan out over China ties
US President Donald Trump is urging Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to step down, claiming Tan's past business ties with Chinese chip companies and the military could be a risk for US national security.
Trump posted about his concerns on Truth Social, bringing fresh attention to Tan's appointment as Intel's CEO in 2025.
Who is Tan?
Tan was born in Malaysia and now lives in California as a US citizen. He founded Walden International and has invested heavily in Asian tech startups.
With degrees from Nanyang Technological University, MIT, and Carnegie Mellon, he's held key roles at Cadence Design Systems and served on boards for big names like Hewlett-Packard Enterprise before joining Intel.