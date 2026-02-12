NTT DATA Business Solutions partners with NPCI Bharat Connect
NTT DATA Business Solutions is partnering with NPCI Bharat Connect to help SAP-based companies handle B2B payments more easily.
By bringing Bharat Connect into SAP systems, mid-sized and large businesses can digitize their payment processes, cutting down on hassles caused by juggling multiple banks and scattered systems.
Integration connects SAP directly with top banks
This integration connects SAP directly with top banks, streamlining payment workflows and making transactions faster.
The idea is to help businesses move money more efficiently and confidently, fixing the slowdowns that come from outdated or clunky payment setups.
Krunal Patel, Managing Director, NTT DATA Business Solutions, says this partnership brings a "seamless, unified payment interface" for SAP users.
For businesses, that means less time spent on paperwork and more focus on what matters—growing their operations with fewer payment headaches.