NTT Data Payment Services India targets merchant financing, cross-border payments
NTT Data Payment Services India, part of Japan's NTT Data, is switching gears from just back-end payment tech to planning to offer merchant financing and cross-border payment services.
After focusing on infrastructure since buying Atom Technologies in 2019, it is now moving toward helping businesses onboard and handle online transactions.
Even though UPI payments don't bring much revenue due to zero fees, the company sees big opportunity in India's huge digital transaction numbers.
NTT Data launches Adaptis in India
On July 30, 2026, NTT Data rolled out its Adaptis platform in India, making it easier for merchants to access payment solutions and lending based on their cash flow.
Built on UPI tech but open to other fast payment systems for cross-border deals, Adaptis is part of a bigger plan: NTT Data wants to acquire companies for lending licenses and is in discussions with SMBC.
These moves aim to boost its presence across Indian and Asian markets with fresh white-label payment options.