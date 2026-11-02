NTT DATA to expand Mangaluru team beyond 2,500 by 2027
NTT DATA is set to boost its Mangaluru team from around 900 employees currently to more than 2,500 by the end of 2027.
This move, discussed with Karnataka's IT and BT minister Priyank Kharge, is part of a bigger plan to grow tech hubs beyond Bengaluru, especially in areas like AI and cloud computing.
NTT DATA to build Mangaluru campus
After acquiring Niveus Solutions, NTT DATA now sees both Mangaluru and Bengaluru as key spots for its growth.
The company plans a new campus in Mangaluru and will focus on building skills for jobs in healthcare, life sciences, and advanced tech.
The Karnataka government is pitching in with training programs and partnerships with local colleges.
"Karnataka's next chapter of growth is being written beyond Bengaluru, and Mangaluru is leading that story."