NTT DATA to expand Mangaluru team beyond 2,500 by 2027

After acquiring Niveus Solutions, NTT DATA now sees both Mangaluru and Bengaluru as key spots for its growth.

The company plans a new campus in Mangaluru and will focus on building skills for jobs in healthcare, life sciences, and advanced tech.

The Karnataka government is pitching in with training programs and partnerships with local colleges.

"Karnataka's next chapter of growth is being written beyond Bengaluru, and Mangaluru is leading that story."