Nua raises $50 million to expand product range and distribution
Business
Women's wellness brand Nua has closed a $50 million funding round, led by Peak XV Partners and Filter Capital.
The money will help Nua roll out new products and boost its presence as it competes with legacy and new-age brands in the women's hygiene space.
Nua investors partially cashed out
Some investors, like Kae Capital and Lightbox VC, partially cashed out during this round, while others stuck around for the ride.
Founder and CEO Ravi Ramachandran says the funds will go toward expanding Nua's product range, investing more in R and D, and reaching more people through a wider distribution network.