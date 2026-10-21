Nucelion and VeGen partner to produce VL-2511 CAR-T in India
Nucelion Therapeutics (part of Bharat Biotech) is partnering with VeGen Bio to make CAR T-cell therapy (a cutting-edge treatment for blood cancer) more accessible in India.
They are focusing on a new therapy called VL-2511 for multiple myeloma, with Nucelion handling the technology transfer and production at its single-site GMP manufacturing facility designed to meet CDSCO, US FDA, and EMA regulatory standards.
Cutting costs while meeting global standards
This partnership is all about making these life-changing therapies cheaper to produce.
By meeting top international standards (think CDSCO, US FDA, and EMA), they are not just aiming big for India but also hoping to take these treatments worldwide.
As Raghu Malapaka from Nucelion put it, "Our work on VeGen's dual-target CAR-T program shows that model in action and builds the capacity India needs to bring these therapies to more patients. As our facility is designed to meet US FDA and EMA standards, companies can also commercially launch their products worldwide."