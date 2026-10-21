Nucelion and VeGen partner to produce VL-2511 CAR-T in India

This partnership is all about making these life-changing therapies cheaper to produce.

By meeting top international standards (think CDSCO, US FDA, and EMA), they are not just aiming big for India but also hoping to take these treatments worldwide.

As Raghu Malapaka from Nucelion put it, "Our work on VeGen's dual-target CAR-T program shows that model in action and builds the capacity India needs to bring these therapies to more patients. As our facility is designed to meet US FDA and EMA standards, companies can also commercially launch their products worldwide."