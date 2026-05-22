Nucleus Software Exports order book ₹1,000 cr amid AI focus
Business
Nucleus Software Exports just bumped its order book to around ₹1,000 crore, up from nearly ₹640 crore last year.
The Noida-based company is going all in on AI-powered financial tech to meet rising demand for smarter, automated banking solutions.
Even with industry-wide margin pressures from labor law-related regulatory costs, they managed a steady 5.3% revenue growth in FY26.
Nucleus hiring AI talent, approvals delayed
To stay ahead, Nucleus is hiring more AI talent and building fresh AI-ready products.
Still, banks are taking longer to sign off on tech deals because of the specialized nature of these solutions.
CFO Ashok Kumar Bhura says this trend isn't going away anytime soon, but the team remains focused on pushing AI-led innovation for sustainable growth in banking tech.