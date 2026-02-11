NUDGE checks are delaying tax refunds: Here's what to do
India's tax department is using a system called NUDGE to spot mistakes in Income Tax Returns (ITRs).
While it helps people fix errors before things get serious, it's also causing big delays—many are still waiting for their refunds.
What is nudge?
NUDGE uses data tools to flag things like unreported foreign income, dodgy donations, excess deductions, or invalid PANs.
If you're flagged, you'll get an SMS or email asking you to update your return by the deadline.
Over 24 lakh ITRs stuck
Since launching, NUDGE has pushed over 1 crore people to revise their returns and added nearly ₹7,000 crore in extra taxes.
But right now, about 24 lakh ITRs have been stuck for over three months because of these checks—so if you're waiting on a refund, this could be why.
How to check refund status
If your refund is delayed and you've gotten a notice from the tax department, log into the official e-filing portal with your PAN and password.
Some taxpayers received late-December 2025 messages asking them to revise returns within three to four days.
The source does not provide a processing cutoff date; as of early February 2026 the government reported ITRs filed and many returns pending for over 90 days.