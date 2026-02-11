NUDGE checks are delaying tax refunds: Here's what to do

India's tax department is using a system called NUDGE to spot mistakes in Income Tax Returns (ITRs). While it helps people fix errors before things get serious, it's also causing big delays—many are still waiting for their refunds.

What is nudge? NUDGE uses data tools to flag things like unreported foreign income, dodgy donations, excess deductions, or invalid PANs.

If you're flagged, you'll get an SMS or email asking you to update your return by the deadline.

Over 24 lakh ITRs stuck Since launching, NUDGE has pushed over 1 crore people to revise their returns and added nearly ₹7,000 crore in extra taxes.

But right now, about 24 lakh ITRs have been stuck for over three months because of these checks—so if you're waiting on a refund, this could be why.