Numeral raises $35 million Series B at 350 million valuation
Numeral, a two-year-old startup making sales tax compliance easier for e-commerce and SaaS businesses, just raised $35 million in Series B funding led by Mayfield.
The company is now valued at $350 million—just six months after closing an $18 million Series A with backers like Benchmark, Uncork Capital, Y Combinator, and Mantis (co-founded by The Chainsmokers).
The startup's AI platform automates sales tax compliance
Numeral's AI platform takes the headache out of taxes by handling tricky rules—like New York's bagel tax—and automates everything from registration to payments across 11,000+ US jurisdictions.
It plugs right into billing systems and even supports international filings in places like Tanzania and Kenya.
Revenue jumped 3.5x in the past year
Founded by Sam Ross (ex-Airbnb product manager), Numeral has grown fast—revenue jumped 3.5x in the past year.
They now work with over 2,000 clients including brands like EightSleep and Graza Olive Oil—all thanks to their fully automated approach to sales tax compliance.