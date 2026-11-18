Nutanix report: 81% Indian IT leaders say setups not AI-ready
With AI catching on fast in India, a lot of companies are realizing their old-school systems just can't keep up.
According to the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Index Report (ECI), 81% of Indian IT leaders say their current setups aren't ready for AI workloads.
So, businesses, especially in banking, public services, and IT, are moving to hybrid clouds to get better security, control over data, and lower costs.
Nutanix invests $20 million in AI
Nutanix is working hard to cut down the cost of running AI by making GPUs work more efficiently with its NAI software.
They've already put $20 million into AI projects and use their own tech for testing its products.
India's a huge part of Nutanix's plans: over 40% of its global patents come from Bengaluru and Pune teams.
The company is also hiring more engineers here as it doubles down on tokenomics: the economics behind how AI runs.