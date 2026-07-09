Nutrition brands lift Marico FY26 revenue 26% to ₹13,611cr
Marico's recent buys, like Beardo, 4700BC, Cosmix, True Elements, and Plix, brought in a combined ₹2,375 crore in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26).
That pushed Marico's total revenue to ₹13,611 crore for FY26, up 26% from FY25 (the previous fiscal year).
Nutrition brands led the way in driving this growth.
Plix ₹864cr, Cosmix ₹915.29cr surge
Plix and Cosmix really stood out: Plix almost doubled its revenue to ₹864 crore and grew profits five times over. Cosmix nearly doubled sales too, hitting ₹915.29 crore with strong profits.
Beardo stayed profitable at ₹299 crore in revenue.
On the flip side, 4700BC and True Elements still saw losses despite small gains in sales, showing some brands are still finding their groove.
Marico digital 1st portfolio ₹1,100cr ARR
Marico is betting on premium and digital-first brands: they made up 37% of revenue in FY26 (up from 27% in FY20).
The company wants half its sales to come from these brands by FY30 (Vision 2030).
The digital-first portfolio, including Beardo, Just Herbs, Plix, and Kaya, crossed an annual run rate of ₹1,100 crore this year.