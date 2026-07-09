Nutrition brands lift Marico FY26 revenue 26% to ₹13,611cr

Plix ₹864cr, Cosmix ₹915.29cr surge

Plix and Cosmix really stood out: Plix almost doubled its revenue to ₹864 crore and grew profits five times over. Cosmix nearly doubled sales too, hitting ₹915.29 crore with strong profits.

Beardo stayed profitable at ₹299 crore in revenue.

On the flip side, 4700BC and True Elements still saw losses despite small gains in sales, showing some brands are still finding their groove.