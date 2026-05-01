NVentures backs Legora in $50 million Series D extension, valuation $5.6B
NVentures, NVIDIA's corporate VC fund, backed Legora as part of a $50 million Series D extension in Legora, a Swedish startup making AI tools for lawyers.
This bumps Legora's value to $5.6 billion, getting it closer to Harvey, the current leader at $11 billion.
Both companies are shaking up how legal work gets done with smart tech, and their rivalry is heating up.
Legora and Harvey use celebrity ads
Legora already works with more than 1,000 law firms and in-house legal teams across 50 markets and now wants to grow in the US while Harvey is eyeing Europe.
To stand out, Legora launched an advertising campaign featuring Jude Law, while Harvey teamed up with Gabriel Macht (yep, from Suits).
The competition isn't just about tech, it's about who can make legal AI cooler and more relatable.