NVentures backs Legora in $50 million Series D extension, valuation $5.6B

Legora and Harvey use celebrity ads

Legora already works with more than 1,000 law firms and in-house legal teams across 50 markets and now wants to grow in the US while Harvey is eyeing Europe.

To stand out, Legora launched an advertising campaign featuring Jude Law, while Harvey teamed up with Gabriel Macht (yep, from Suits).

The competition isn't just about tech, it's about who can make legal AI cooler and more relatable.