NVIDIA $4.5 trillion giant agrees up to $100B OpenAI investment
Business
NVIDIA isn't just about gaming anymore: it's now a $4.5 trillion giant at the heart of the AI world.
It has agreed to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, which is linked to OpenAI's expansion and demand for computing infrastructure.
OpenAI Oracle $300B cloud deal
OpenAI is also working with Oracle in a huge $300 billion cloud deal that leans heavily on NVIDIA chips.
Microsoft, CoreWeave, and Nebius are all part of this growing web too.
Thanks to these partnerships, NVIDIA has gone from powering games to powering the future of artificial intelligence, showing just how central it's become in shaping what's next for tech.