NVIDIA acquires San Diego-based Gretel to expand synthetic data capabilities
Business
NVIDIA is stepping up its AI game by acquiring Gretel, a San Diego-based startup that creates synthetic data, basically, fake but realistic information so developers can build apps without risking real customers' privacy.
Founded in 2019, Gretel had already raised over $67 million from big-name investors before this deal.
Gretel team set to join NVIDIA
About 80 Gretel team members were expected to join NVIDIA, bringing fresh talent and tech to help NVIDIA expand its AI software and services.
This move builds on NVIDIA's push to lead in AI innovation.