NVIDIA allegedly paid $150 million to block Oracle from using AMD

Burry's claims and ongoing investigations

Burry says Oracle had already invested heavily in Blackwell chips, but things got complicated when OpenAI switched its preference to NVIDIA's Ruben chips.

He even called NVIDIA's move "mafia-like" and pointed out that the US Department of Justice is investigating its business practices.

Despite all this, Oracle and OpenAI are still working together, while Meta has stepped in to take over the abandoned Texas project.