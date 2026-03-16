NVIDIA allegedly paid $150 million to block Oracle from using AMD
Business
Michael Burry, a well-known investor, just accused NVIDIA of paying $150 million to stop AMD from landing a big data center contract with Oracle.
This all comes as OpenAI dropped its plans for a major Texas data center, showing just how tough and competitive the AI hardware world is right now.
Burry's claims and ongoing investigations
Burry says Oracle had already invested heavily in Blackwell chips, but things got complicated when OpenAI switched its preference to NVIDIA's Ruben chips.
He even called NVIDIA's move "mafia-like" and pointed out that the US Department of Justice is investigating its business practices.
Despite all this, Oracle and OpenAI are still working together, while Meta has stepped in to take over the abandoned Texas project.