NVIDIA and LG Group to launch global AI factory collaboration
NVIDIA and LG Group just announced they're joining forces to create a worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) factory.
Their big plan is to level up robotics, self-driving cars, GPU cloud services, and data centers by combining NVIDIA's powerful AI tech with LG's expertise in electronics and mobility.
It's all about making smarter, next-generation solutions that could shape how we interact with technology.
NVIDIA platforms to test LG CLOi
This new factory will bring together robot simulation, edge deployment, and digital twin technologies, so robots like LG's CLoiD can be virtually tested using NVIDIA platforms for more lifelike reasoning.
Plus, LG is building a physical AI data facility powered by NVIDIA models to improve robotics across industries.
The partnership also focuses on energy-saving, liquid-cooled systems for greener AI computing, and better self-driving features using NVIDIA DRIVE.