NVIDIA and LG Group to launch global AI factory collaboration

NVIDIA platforms to test LG CLOi

This new factory will bring together robot simulation, edge deployment, and digital twin technologies, so robots like LG's CLoiD can be virtually tested using NVIDIA platforms for more lifelike reasoning.

Plus, LG is building a physical AI data facility powered by NVIDIA models to improve robotics across industries.

The partnership also focuses on energy-saving, liquid-cooled systems for greener AI computing, and better self-driving features using NVIDIA DRIVE.