NVIDIA and MediaTek launch RTX Spark for on-device AI
Business
NVIDIA just dropped the RTX Spark, an AI-focused chip made with MediaTek.
This chip lets devices run powerful AI models right on your laptop, without an internet connection.
As NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang put it, "The PC is being reinvented," RTX Spark will power local AI agents, creative tasks, and gaming.
Unlike Intel and AMD chips that tack on AI features to old designs, Spark is built entirely for AI.
Lenovo HP Dell adopt RTX Spark
Lenovo, HP, and Dell are rolling out Windows laptops using the RTX Spark chip, and more brands are expected soon.
This shift could make advanced AI tools much more accessible on everyday devices, and marks a move toward computers designed around AI from the ground up.