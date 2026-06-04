NVIDIA and MediaTek launch RTX Spark for on-device AI Business Jun 04, 2026

NVIDIA just dropped the RTX Spark, an AI-focused chip made with MediaTek.

This chip lets devices run powerful AI models right on your laptop, without an internet connection.

As NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang put it, "The PC is being reinvented," RTX Spark will power local AI agents, creative tasks, and gaming.

Unlike Intel and AMD chips that tack on AI features to old designs, Spark is built entirely for AI.