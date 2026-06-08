NVIDIA and SK Hynix sign multi-year HBM supply deal
NVIDIA just announced a multi-year partnership with South Korea's SK Hynix to develop advanced memory chips for artificial intelligence.
SK Hynix will supply high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for NVIDIA's Vera Rubin accelerator, which is its most powerful AI system so far.
This move is expected to give SK Hynix's lineup of AI-focused products (like DRAM, HBM, and SSDs) a major boost.
NVIDIA expands partnerships with Korean companies
The deal makes SK Hynix an even bigger player in NVIDIA's AI hardware game, joining Samsung and Micron as approved suppliers of the new HBM4 chips.
Plus, NVIDIA is expanding partnerships with other Korean companies like SK Telecom and Naver to level up AI cloud services, and robotics with Doosan Group.
It's clear South Korea is becoming a key hub for global AI innovation.