NVIDIA and SK Hynix sign multi-year HBM supply deal

NVIDIA expands partnerships with Korean companies

The deal makes SK Hynix an even bigger player in NVIDIA's AI hardware game, joining Samsung and Micron as approved suppliers of the new HBM4 chips.

Plus, NVIDIA is expanding partnerships with other Korean companies like SK Telecom and Naver to level up AI cloud services, and robotics with Doosan Group.

It's clear South Korea is becoming a key hub for global AI innovation.