NVIDIA and Uber execs warn AI compute costs outpacing expectations

Small team faces $113,000 AI bill

A lot of business AI tools charge based on how much you use them (think: tokens), not a flat fee. That means as companies rely more on AI for coding and automation, costs can skyrocket, like one small team getting hit with a $113,000 monthly bill.

Even though a 2024 MIT study found humans still beat AI in most tasks, tech leaders like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang are pushing for more investment in AI anyway.

At Uber, for example, 11% of live code updates now come from AI agents.