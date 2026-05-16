NVIDIA and Walmart earnings week tests AI demand and inflation
Big week for the markets: NVIDIA's earnings are about to show just how wild the demand for AI tech has gotten, while Walmart (plus other big retailers) will reveal how inflation is changing the way people spend.
If you're curious whether AI is still the hottest thing or if rising prices are making folks rethink their shopping, these reports have answers.
NVIDIA surge meets Walmart reality check
NVIDIA's stock has skyrocketed lately thanks to all the buzz around AI chips, but everyone's watching to see if that growth is actually backed by real demand, or if rivals are catching up.
On the flip side, Walmart's results will give a reality check on how everyday shoppers are handling higher prices and tighter budgets.
Basically, this week is a snapshot of where tech dreams meet real-life money choices.