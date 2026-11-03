NVIDIA asks partners to prioritize non-Chinese customers after 51% rule

Asian cloud providers, especially in places like Singapore, are struggling to find enough non-Chinese clients, which could lead to downsizing.

The policy has also sent chip prices soaring in China: a rack of B300 chips fetched nearly five times its international price in China last month.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA has trimmed its Asian customer list and seen its stock fall more than 13% in the past month, with Apple overtaking it as the world's most valuable listed company.