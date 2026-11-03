NVIDIA asks partners to prioritize non-Chinese customers after 51% rule
NVIDIA is now asking its data center partners to prioritize non-Chinese customers, following a new rule that at least 51% of cloud services must go to companies outside China.
This move, shared verbally and only for future deals, lines up with US efforts to boost American tech infrastructure.
Asian cloud firms lack non-Chinese clients
Asian cloud providers, especially in places like Singapore, are struggling to find enough non-Chinese clients, which could lead to downsizing.
The policy has also sent chip prices soaring in China: a rack of B300 chips fetched nearly five times its international price in China last month.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA has trimmed its Asian customer list and seen its stock fall more than 13% in the past month, with Apple overtaking it as the world's most valuable listed company.