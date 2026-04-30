NVIDIA B300 servers cost $1m in China amid AI demand Business Apr 30, 2026

NVIDIA's B300 servers have shot up to about $1 million each in China, mainly because AI demand is booming and US export rules are getting tighter.

Prices have risen to about 7 million yuan from about 4 million yuan since late last year, thanks to a crackdown on chip smuggling that's made these servers even harder to get.

Chinese tech giants are still racing to grab them, even with the risk of US sanctions hanging over their heads.