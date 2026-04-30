NVIDIA B300 servers cost $1m in China amid AI demand
NVIDIA's B300 servers have shot up to about $1 million each in China, mainly because AI demand is booming and US export rules are getting tighter.
Prices have risen to about 7 million yuan from about 4 million yuan since late last year, thanks to a crackdown on chip smuggling that's made these servers even harder to get.
Chinese tech giants are still racing to grab them, even with the risk of US sanctions hanging over their heads.
China rentals hit 190,000 yuan monthly
In the US these servers go for around $550,000, but scarcity has pushed China's prices far higher.
Since buying outright is so expensive now, some companies are turning to rentals, which can cost up to 190,000 yuan a month.
Meanwhile, delays in the H200 and March prosecution of Yih-Shyan "Wally" Liaw, a co-founder of NVIDIA partner Supermicro, have Chinese firms looking for new ways to keep their AI projects moving.