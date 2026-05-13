NVIDIA becomes 1st company to reach $5.5 trillion market value
NVIDIA just made history, becoming the world's first company to reach a $5.5 trillion market value. This happened on Wednesday after its stock jumped more than 2% to a record $227.84, thanks to massive investor excitement around AI.
NVIDIA's chips are basically the backbone of AI tech right now, powering everything from data centers to model training. The company controls more than 80% of the global AI accelerator market.
NVIDIA data center revenue $197 billion
NVIDIA switched gears early from gaming to focus on AI and data centers, and it's paid off big time.
Its revenue for fiscal 2026 soared by 65% to $215.9 billion, with most of that coming from its data center segment ($197 billion).
Demand for their next-gen chips is so high it keeps outpacing supply, making NVIDIA the go-to name as trillions pour into building out AI infrastructure worldwide.