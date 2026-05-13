NVIDIA becomes 1st company to reach $5.5 trillion market value Business May 13, 2026

NVIDIA just made history, becoming the world's first company to reach a $5.5 trillion market value. This happened on Wednesday after its stock jumped more than 2% to a record $227.84, thanks to massive investor excitement around AI.

NVIDIA's chips are basically the backbone of AI tech right now, powering everything from data centers to model training. The company controls more than 80% of the global AI accelerator market.