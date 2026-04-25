NVIDIA becomes most valuable public company after topping $5 trillion
Business
NVIDIA just hit a huge milestone: Its value soared past $5 trillion, making it the most valuable public company globally.
The stock was trading at about $209.7, up over 5%, putting NVIDIA ahead of tech giants like Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.
NVIDIA's GPUs power gaming and AI
NVIDIA's rise comes from dominating the AI hardware game: Their GPUs power everything from gaming to today's hottest AI models.
Starting out in the 1990s with graphics cards (and landing a big Xbox deal with Microsoft), NVIDIA has transformed its gaming roots into leading the AI revolution and rewriting what's possible in tech.