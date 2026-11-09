NVIDIA board probes Jensen Huang over reported Beijing intelligence ties
Business
NVIDIA's board is looking into CEO Jensen Huang after claims surfaced about his connection with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman reportedly linked to Beijing's intelligence.
An outside committee is reviewing the situation, but NVIDIA says no company secrets have been leaked so far.
Jensen Huang apologizes, biggest individual shareholder
Jensen Huang has apologized to his family for the stress caused and reassured everyone of his commitment to NVIDIA.
Even though he is the biggest individual shareholder (owning about 3.4%), a substantial portion of NVIDIA is held by big investment firms like Vanguard, BlackRock, Fidelity, and State Street, so major decisions are not just up to him.