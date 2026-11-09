NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with accused Chinese spy

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has come forward about having an affair with Alice Huang, who has been accused of being a Chinese spy.

In a memo to staff, he apologized for the hurt caused to his wife, Lori, and their children, saying, "There is no excuse for what I did."

The news has already had a ripple effect: Madison has reportedly canceled her planned visit to Seoul for NVIDIA AI Day Seoul 2026 because of "family issues."