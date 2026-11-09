NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with accused Chinese spy
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has come forward about having an affair with Alice Huang, who has been accused of being a Chinese spy.
In a memo to staff, he apologized for the hurt caused to his wife, Lori, and their children, saying, "There is no excuse for what I did."
The news has already had a ripple effect: Madison has reportedly canceled her planned visit to Seoul for NVIDIA AI Day Seoul 2026 because of "family issues."
Lori Huang leads $9 billion foundation
Lori, originally from Taiwan, met Jensen while studying engineering at Oregon State University.
Though she does not hold an official position at NVIDIA, she is president of the family's $9 billion charitable foundation and keeps things running smoothly at home.
With a background in microchip design from HP and years of support through Jensen's career highs and lows, Lori remains a key figure behind the scenes.