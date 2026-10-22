NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls out neo cloud funding gap
Business
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang just shared that demand for the neo clouds is off the charts, but there isn't enough money to meet the crazy demand.
Speaking at the GTC conference in Berlin, Huang called out this funding gap as a big hurdle for AI companies, but sounded hopeful the problem will be solved.
NVIDIA bets big on Europe's AI
With neocloud needs skyrocketing, NVIDIA is doubling down on investments in Europe's AI scene.
The company plans to expand investments in Europe's AI sector.
Huang made it clear: even with money tight, NVIDIA is betting big on Europe.