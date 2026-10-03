NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang crosses $200 billion net worth
Business
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang has officially joined the ultra-rich club, crossing $200 billion in personal wealth after NVIDIA's stock shot up past $237.
That jump alone added about $3.4 billion to his fortune, putting him at roughly $203.2 billion, according to Forbes.
NVIDIA expands buyback by $150B
NVIDIA shares are up 27% this year, thanks to huge demand for AI chips and a massive $150 billion increase to its stock buyback plan.
The company is now valued around $5.7 trillion and just rolled out a new AI security system, at a time when investors have become more concerned with AI safety, and possibly eyeing that historic $6 trillion mark soon.