NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang heads to China as AI chip rules shift

Why should you care?

The US is imposing a 25% tariff on certain advanced semiconductors destined for China and has imposed tighter export rules on H200 sales, while China will only allow these chips for civilian use.

The H200 is a big deal in the AI world—it's much faster than previous NVIDIA chips and outpaces China's homegrown tech.

Even as both countries compete in the AI race, China still relies on NVIDIA for cutting-edge hardware, making this visit pretty important for global tech trends.