NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang now world's 10th richest, $155 billion
Business
Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA, is now the world's 10th richest person with a net worth of $155 billion.
Most of his fortune comes from his 3.4% stake in NVIDIA, which rose as Huang's net worth climbed earlier this year, though it's dipped since then.
Jensen Huang steered NVIDIA into AI
Huang started NVIDIA back in 1993 as a gaming chip company, but he steered it into AI just as tech like ChatGPT took off.
This pivot sent NVIDIA's value past $3 trillion by 2024 and made Huang one of tech's biggest winners.